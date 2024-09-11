Admission to two nursing colleges restricted following complaints of excess fee demand

In response to complaints from students about excess fees being demanded by certain institutions, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has suspended admission to B.Sc Nursing courses at two private colleges.

Based on recommendations from the Directorate of Medical Education, RGUHS has restricted admissions to the Oxford College of Nursing Science in Bengaluru and the New Navodaya Institute of Nursing in Mandya for the 2024-25 academic year.

RGUHS has also advised the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to remove these colleges from the nursing seat matrix with immediate effect.

An official order from RGUHS states: “In light of complaints from students regarding excessive fees being demanded by colleges for B.Sc nursing seats allotted through KEA, the Directorate of Medical Education has instructed us to withdraw the affiliation of these colleges and inform KEA to remove their names from the admission list.”

RGUHS sources confirmed that students admitted to these colleges will be transferred to other institutions.

Despite recent warnings from the Admission Overseeing Committee about taking action against colleges demanding excess fees, some institutions have continued to exploit students. Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has directed officials to form a committee to regulate fees at nursing colleges.