Admission process for NLUs begins

The admission process to get into National Law Universities (NLUs) began on Friday. The Consortium of National Law Universities announced in a press release that 14,992 candidates for undergraduate (UG) and 4,081 candidates for postgraduate (PG) courses have been called for counselling.

“Of the candidates called for counselling, only 8,227 for UG courses and 2,166 for PG courses paid the counselling fee and are now eligible for admission in order of merit. Many candidates who did not have the realistic chance to get into any National Law University or the university of their choice did not pay the counselling fee. Those who do not get a seat will get a full refund of their counselling fee,” the release stated.

The release also stated that by 5.30 p.m., as many as 2,786 candidates had been admitted to various National Law Universities in the first allotment list released on Friday.