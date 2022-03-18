Admission of foreign students picking up in University of Mysore

148 joined this year, including 90 from Afghanistan

148 joined this year, including 90 from Afghanistan

The admission of students from foreign countries to various courses in the University of Mysore, which had been badly hit during the last two years due to COVID-19, appears to be picking up with the university attracting a total of 148 students this year.

Though the numbers were yet to reach the pre-COVID-19 levels of 600 to 700, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar, while inaugurating the orientation programme for foreign students organised by the University’s International Centre on Friday, said the numbers were better than that of most other universities in the State.

He called upon the students to have an aim and develop the required skills. Also, the University of Mysore, which has started an engineering college from the ensuing academic year, will shortly start a pharmacy college also.

It may be mentioned here that disruption in international flights and the anxiety among parents on account of closure of hostels and other facilities due to COVID-19 had led to a steep decline in the number of foreign students enrolling in the varsity during the last two years.

Meanwhile, it was also learnt that the maximum number of foreign students enrolling this year were from Afghanistan. Their number stood at 90.

The foreign students, who had joined various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, besides taking up research projects, hailed from 38 countries including Iran, Iraq, China, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Sudan and Nigeria, besides Afghanistan.

Most of the admissions were for MBA and postgraduate studies in computer science even though a few had enrolled for Arts and Commerce courses. About 20 to 30 students, most from Afghanistan, had taken up PhD, according to sources in the University’s International Centre.

On the occasion, the International Student Advisory Book was also released. Director of International Centre, University of Mysore, G.R. Janardhana, and others were present on the occasion.