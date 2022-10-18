Administrator appointed to State Kabaddi association misused powers with mala fide intention: HC

ADVERTISEMENT

There cannot be a better example of misuse of power and reckless action with mala fide intention on part of the administrator appointed to the Karnataka Rajya Amateur Kabaddi Association (KRAKA), the High Court of Karnataka observed, while noting the conduct of the administrator in filling a false affidavit related to four district associations.

The court found that the administrator had filed a false affidavit before the court stating no approval for affiliation of Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Koppal and Vijayapura zilla associations were given by the general body of the KRAKA in 2018, prior to appointment of the administrator in 2020, in view of COVID-19.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, while allowing petitions filed by the four zilla associations, found that the administrator himself had issued copies of the resolution, passed by the last general body meeting of the KRAKA held 2018, under the RTI. However, on the contrary, the administrator had not only issued communications to these zilla association that they were not affiliated but had also filed false affidavit before the court in an earlier petition.

Bengaluru association

In another petition, the court has declared as illegal the registration of Bengaluru Urban District Amateur Kabaddi Association (BUDAKA) while holding that Bengaluru Urban Zilla Amateur Kabaddi Association (BUZAKA) is valid and affiliated association to the KRAKA.

While allowing BUZAKA’s petition, the court has also quashed the order of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies cancelling the registration of petitioner based on a complaint lodged by BUDAKA related to an issue prior to registration of BUZAKA.

“The registration of BUDAKA runs foul of the mandate of Section 7 of the Cooperative Societies Registration Act, as both the associations are not too nearly similar but are virtually same. Once a society is registered with a particular name, registration of a second society with the same name is impermissible,” the court said.