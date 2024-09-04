GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Administrative Reforms Commission wants officials to aim for more transparency

The commission chairman says that schemes will reach beneficiaries only when administrative procedures are simplified and made people friendly

Published - September 04, 2024 07:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman R.V. Deshpande chairing a meeting of officials in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman R.V. Deshpande chairing a meeting of officials in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission R.V. Deshpande has said that in order to ensure the effective implementation of welfare programmes, the officials should aim for more transparency in administration.

Chairing a meeting of officials in Dharwad on Wednesday on adopting people-friendly administration, he said that the benefits of government schemes will reach the people only when administrative procedures are simplified and made people friendly.

Emphasising the need for bringing in reforms at all levels of administration in government machinery, he said that the government’s efforts towards creating a welfare state can become a reality only when people repose trust in administration.

“Taking administration to the people and working for the people will make it happen and simplified administration will accelerate growth and development,” he said.

Mr. Deshpande said that although Sakaal scheme has been implemented to avoid inordinate delay in clearance of files, it has been observed that because of cumbersome process of documentation, the benefits of the scheme have not reached the people in time.

Emphasising the need for bringing in reforms at certain levels of administration, Mr. Deshpande said that the work of the revenue tahsildar has increased manifold. Apart from performing regular tasks, that officer has to undertake protocol duties creating hurdles to his routine work, he said.

He also emphasised the need for ensuring adequate staff strength in all the departments by reducing the number of employees in departments with less workload and deputing them to places where there is more work.

Earlier, commission secretary A.S. Prasannakumar spoke about the objectives of the commission.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat T.K. Swaroopa and other officials were present.

Subsequently, the commission members heard grievances all the 57 government departments.

