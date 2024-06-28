Administrative Reforms Commission sees need for fair, transparent, simple system

“There is a need for an administrative system that is transparent, fair and simplified,” chairman of the Karnataka State Administrative Reforms Commission R.V. Deshpande said in Belagavi on Friday.

He said that the State machinery is working fine. But it needs some more reforms. There has been a lot of improvement in the administration recently, but there is a lack of transparency and reforms need to be implemented with increased focus.

“Reforms in administration is essential if citizens are to get better facilities and benefits of government schemes,” he said.

He was addressing a meeting of officials from various departments at the Suvarna Soudha here.

“The process of administrative reforms should be continuous in order to provide better amenities to citizens. In the age of technology, time is precious and the public should get transparent and fair governance,” he said.

He said that the works of the public should be completed within the time limit as per rules. “The government is taking all necessary steps in this regard,” he added.

“The government is seeking feedback from all stakeholders, including officers. Based on the suggestions of officers, staff of all the departments and the public, the commission will take necessary steps to bring in transparency and simplicity in administration,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil spoke of the necessary administrative reforms in the Revenue Department.

He said that action should be taken to convert gram panchayat buildings into Gram Soudha so that people of three or four villages under the panchayat are provided with every service.

He suggested that PDOs and village accountants of gram panchayats should be compulsorily seated in the village building and facilitate the work of the public.

He suggested that providing CUG mobile numbers from village accountants to the Deputy Commissioner level could benefit citizens. He said that due to lack of dedicated record rooms, it is becoming difficult to preserve revenue records, especially in the case of newly created taluks.

Many development projects are pending due to the Forest Department not issuing no objection certificates. Mr. Patil suggested that a district could have two Additional Deputy Commissioners, on the lines of two Additional Superintendents of Police in each district, at least in bigger districts like Belagavi.

He suggested creating a system to enable QR-based payments in all departments. He suggested putting in place a system to show which file is pending at what level of officers. He suggested promoting a system of filing online police complaints.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Shinde suggested the establishment of a surveillance system for the Rural Development Department on the model of MGNREGA Ombudsman to check irregularities at the gram panchayat level.

Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled said that the ratio between citizens and police is very low in Belgaum district. There are only 52 policemen for every lakh population, making management difficult. All sanctioned posts should be filled, he said.

He sought houses for all police personnel and yearly grants to repair already-provided houses. He advocated the need for decentralizing finance management in the department.

Administrative Reforms Commission advisor Prasanna Kumar said that 256 recommendations by the Haranahalli Ramaswamy Commission have been implemented till now. Similar steps are being taken to implement recommendations submitted by T.M. Vijayabhaskar.

Mr. Kumar felt that application forms of various government schemes should be simplified and beneficiaries should be made to provide fewer documents.

Some senior citizens who attended the meeting suggested the appointment of bailiffs in the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner offices to enforce court orders.

They also asked senior officers to set up help desks for senior citizens in all offices.

