Administrative Reforms Commission recommends offering 800 services online

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 submitted its first report to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on July 3, 2021.

Bengaluru

03 July 2021 15:51 IST

Suggests abolition of offices of Regional Commissioners

In view of technological developments, Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 (KARC-2), headed by former chief secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, has recommended transformation of Atalji Jana Snehi Kendras (AJSKs) as the single-window agency for citizens for nearly 800 online services of all departments, abolition of all four offices of Regional Commissioner, and option for citizens to go to any RTO in Bengaluru for availing services, as in the case of registration of documents in sub-registrar offices.

The Commission has made a wide range of recommendations in three key departments – Revenue; Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, and Transport, which accounted for nearly 80% of all applications for citizen centric services.

It said Karnataka Mobile One app should be redeveloped using the latest technology for providing all e-services of government of Karnataka through mobile phones; and tatkal service provision should be made for all services for faster delivery for a higher fee.

In the urban areas concerned, it said City Corporation, City Municipal Council, Town Municipal, Town Panchayats can be authorised to issue certain revenue services, like Family Tree and Residence Certificate, that do not relate to land, income or caste. About 15 popular certificates can be auto generated by AJSK and sent to the digi-locker of the person concerned without any application.

The KARC-2 was constituted on January 7, 2021. The Commission decided to focus on improving ease of living for citizens by examining citizen centric services so as to identify how ease of delivery, work processes and e-delivery of these services could be improved.