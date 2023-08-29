HamberMenu
Administration has derailed in first 100 days of Congress rule in Karnataka: BJP

The Karnataka BJP brought out a book listing the ‘failures’ of the Congress Government

August 29, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed a press conference along with BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel after releasing the booklet in Bengaluru.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressed a press conference along with BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel after releasing the booklet in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Alleging that the administration had derailed in the first 100 days of governance by the Congress and corruption had reached the level of “daylight robbery”, Opposition BJP on Tuesday brought out a book titled “Kyi Kotta Yojanegalu – Halitappida Adalitha (Failed projects – Derailed administration).”

“The first 100 days of governance has clearly shown that the new dispensation has become directionless though it assumed office on the promise of reforming the system,” alleged former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, addressing a press conference along with BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel after releasing the booklet in Bengaluru. 

He accused the Congress Government of going back on its promise of providing clean administration and fighting corruption. “How can we think of clean administration and anti-corruption initiatives when there is massive corruption in transfer of officials? In fact, several key posts are literally being auctioned out for highest bidding officials,” he alleged. 

Financial position

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai after releasing a book highlighting the “failure of the Congress Government” in the State for the last 100 days, in Bengaluru.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai after releasing a book highlighting the “failure of the Congress Government” in the State for the last 100 days, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Accusing the government of failure in all key sectors, Mr. Bommai said the Congress Government had contributed to the deterioration of the State’s finances through borrowings to the tune of ₹8,000 crore and an additional tax of ₹35,000 crore. “We had somehow brought the finance sector back on track from the deficit position during the pandemic days to a position of presenting surplus budget. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has again taken it back to the pandemic days as he has presented a ₹12,000 crore deficit budget,” he remarked. 

“Already we are feeling the impact as the payment of salary of government servants is getting delayed in various departments,” he alleged and maintained that the development had come to a standstill. He maintained that development of private sector too had been hit and investors were in a dilemma over investing in Karnataka due to the alleged mal administration and power shortage. 

He accused the government of being dictatorial in its attitude and pursuing politics of vendetta. “The new dispensation has suppressed right to freedom of speech and freedom of press as it is filing false cases against those who try to find fault with it including journalists,” he alleged.

On Cauvery water sharing

He alleged that the government had failed to protect the interests of farmers and people of the State with respect to the inter-state row over sharing of Cauvery river water. He wondered why the government had failed to approach the Supreme Court quickly to protect the interests of state regarding the Cauvery row. 

He declared that the BJP would fight against the failures of the government both inside and outside the legislature.

