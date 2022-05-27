‘Administration committed to ensuring speedy disposal of land records applications’

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar kicked off the Gram Vastavya programme at Jidaga village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner, along with his family, was given a warm welcome by villagers. He was taken in a procession to Shadakshari Shivayogi Sri Murugarajendra Swami Mutt in the village.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Gurukar said that the district administration is committed to ensuring speedy disposal of land records (pahanis) applications. There are 600 applications pending in the district. Of these, 60 have been disposed of during the first village stay programme at Konchur village of Chittapur taluk in district.

Mr. Gurukar said that instructions have been issued to officials to expedite disposal of all pending applications and to provide better service to people. The district has obtained the fifth place in the State in disposing of Sakala applications and 10th place in disposing of applications on Bhoomi software are concerned, he added.

Dr. Murugarajendra Swamiji said that villagers depend on electricity for water for their crops. Rural areas still suffer from power outages, he said and urged the Deputy Commissioner to address the issue on priority basis.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bheemashankar Teggalli lauded the tireless and dedicated services of Mr. Gurukar. In an attempt to address public grievances and offer solutions to people’s problems, the district administration will be launching Spandana Kalaburagi programme by June 1, he added.

Mr. Gurukar, accompanied by his wife, Indushree Gurukar, and daughter, Neeti Gurukar, heard the people patiently and issued directions to the officers concerned for immediate redressal of grievances.

He also asked them to address agriculture land encroachments, crop loans, drinking water facility in schools and basic amenities in the village.

The Women and Child Welfare Department also performed Seemantha for pregnant women in the village.

Dr. Murugarajendra Swami felicitated 10 students who have secured the highest marks in SSLC.