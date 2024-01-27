GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Admin officer of Maddur taluk office suspended 

January 27, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Administrative Officer of Maddur taluk officer Chandrashekar N. has been suspended pending an inquiry over his alleged failure to fully implement of e-office software in the office.

According to a communication from the government dated January 24, the administrative officer or administrative shirasthedar of Maddur taluk office Mr. Chandrashekar had not only failed to fully implement the e-office software in the taluk office but also lied to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda during his surprise visit to Maddur Taluk office on January 17.

During his visit to Maddur taluk office to inspect the e-office software, Mr. Gowda observed that e-office software had not been fully installed. Yet, Mr. Chandrashekar had claimed that e-office had been installed.

Though the government had issued directions to mandatorily implement e-office software for paperless movement of files from August 2023, but the same had not been implemented in Maddur taluk office. During a review meeting of the Revenue Department held in December, Mr. Krishna Byre Gowda issued instructions to all the taluk offices and assistant commissioners’ offices in the district to mandatorily implement e-office for paperless movement of files.

Since August 2023, a total of 3,958 applications had been received from the public out of which 1,008 had been created in e-office software and 603 had been disposed off.

A report in the regard submitted to the government in the regard by the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Mr. Kumar has said that the e-office had not been fully implemented in Maddur taluk office and administrative shiresthedar had provided wrong information to the Minister about its implementation.

