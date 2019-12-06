Admar Mutt performs ‘Dhanya Muhurta’

Admar Mutt performed ‘Dhanya Muhurta’ or ‘Bhatta Muhurta’, the last of the four major preliminaries before the Paryaya festival, here on Friday.

Elaborate rituals marked the occasion. After offering puja to the presiding deity of Admar Mutt, Lord Chaturbhuja Kaliyamrdana Krishna, a procession of priests, scholars, mutt officials and devotees, began from the mutt. The procession was accompanied by insignia holders and drum beaters.

They visited the Sri Chandramouleeshwara and Sri Ananteshwara temples and offered prayers. Then they entered the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, where they offered prayers and returned to the entrance of Admar Mutt.

Then, another procession began. Four devotees held a basket or ‘murra’ of paddy on their heads and walked in the procession followed by a golden palanquin containing a small ‘murra’ of paddy, along with devotees and drum beaters. One ‘murra’ roughly equals to 40 kg, while the small ‘murra’ weighs about 20 kg.

The procession went around Car Street. Then all the five ‘murras’ of paddy were taken to Badagu Malige, the storehouse for the Paryaya festival, on the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple premises. Elaborate rituals and prayers were held at the Badagu Malige at 9.55 a.m.

Then, a decorated dome or ‘shikara’ was placed atop the ‘kattige ratha’ or firewood chariot near the Madhwa Sarovara pond on the occasion.

‘Environmental protection’

Later, Vishwapriya Tirtha Swami of Admar Mutt told presspersons that he prayed to Lord Krishna that during next two years, there should be timely rains in the country. Priority should be given to environmental protection. Hence, there should be more planting of trees in the country.

“A good country is one where good people could live fearlessly, while bad people live in fear. I and the junior seer, Ishapriya Tirtha, will together worship Lord Krishna during our Paryaya period (2020-22),” he said.

Lakshminarayana Muchinthaya, Dewan of Admar Mutt, said that Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha would worship Lord Krishna, while Sri Ishapriya Tirtha would look after administration during the Paryaya period.

The Paryaya of Admar Mutt would begin on January 18, 2020.