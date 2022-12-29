December 29, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Belagavi

Both the Houses of Karnataka legislature were adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day ahead of the earlier schedule. The session began on December 19.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, in his final remarks, said the Assembly met for 41 hours and 20 minutes in the last nine days. He thanked the members for their cooperation in conducting the House business.

Even as Congress members wanted opportunity to discuss issues related to alleged voters’ data theft, corruption charges against the government, the Speaker announced the House was adjourned sine die.

The State Cabinet was scheduled to met at 6 p.m.