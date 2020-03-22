Adjourn session: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has urged the government to practice what it is preaching on social distancing by adjourning the ongoing session of the legislature in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, the former Chief Minister said that the government, which was advising people to follow certain steps to control the spread of the virus, should immediately adjourn the session.

When the government has issued directives against hundreds of people congregating at one place, it was not right for it to hold the session where hundreds of legislators, officials, journalists, and people gather, he said. “The government should become alert immediately. I urge that the session be adjourned,” he said in the tweet.