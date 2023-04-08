Adivasis of Hunsur to mourn ‘50 years of forest eviction’

April 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

While the government is celebrating the success of 50 years of tiger conservation in India the adivasis of Hunsur have decided to mourn their eviction from forests.

‘’It is cause for celebration for the Forest Department but for adivasis it is a period of mourning as it was 50 years ago that most of us were evicted from our ancestral lands and forests’’, said S. Sreekanth of Development through Education, an NGO based in Hunsur spearheading tribal causes.

He said adivasis have decided to pay tributes to elderly family members who have died away from their homes during the last 50 years even as the government celebrates the golden jubilee of Project Tiger.

The adivasis have a set of five demands before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be in Mysuru for the celebrations scheduled for Sunday. Though it is unlikely that they would be allowed to meet the PM, the memorandum and the set of demands would be submitted to Mr. Modi through the district administration.

Their main demand is the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) which recognises their right over minor forest resources and access to ancestral burial grounds etc. The adivasis also want the government to rescind its earlier decision of rejecting applications submitted by tribals seeking recognition of their rights under the FRA.

The DEED also want the authorities to implement the recommendations of Prof.Muzaffar Assadi report on tribal rehabilitation as per which 3,418 families have to be suitable rehabilitated by the government. Mr. Sreekanth said in addition, nearly 1,500 families from H.D. Kote, Periyapatana, Saragur, Virajpet and other places- who were left out from the original list should be included for rehabilitation.

The tribals also want 35 taluks across 9 districts in the Western Ghats to be declared as a notified area so that it will grant more autonomy to tribal regions and pave way for their development. In addition, the tribals have also sought funds for tribal community development boards and corporations to take up projects to improve their socio-economic conditions.

Their other demands include internal reservation for Scheduled Tribes.