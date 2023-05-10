ADVERTISEMENT

Adivasis from Nagapura cast vote in Hunsur’s ethnic booths

May 10, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HUNSUR (MYSURU)

The booth near Nagarahole tiger reserve was festooned to suit tribal cultures for attracting tribal voters

Shankar Bennur

Tribals displaying their voter IDs at the ethnic booth in Nagapura village near Nagarahole tiger reserve in Hunsur Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seethe and Gowri, the two octogenarian voters belonging to Jenukuruba tribal community near Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, were happily sitting under a tree shade after casting their vote at the ethnic booth in Nagapura Ashram School in Hunsur taluk. Both were waiting for the transport to return to their ‘haadi’ (settlement).

Like the two elderly women, many tribal women showed enthusiasm to cast their ballot at the booth which was specially decked up matching the tribal cultures. The Jenukuruba men too were seen waiting outside the booth waiting for others from their haadis to cast their vote.

The tribal settlements in Hunsur Assembly constituency witnessed voter awareness campaigns this year in view of the last election’s not-so-encouraging voter turnout.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The booth number 260 has 902 tribal voters hailing from five settlements in Nagapura, located en route Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Since the area is dominated by tribals, two other ethnic booths have also been established in the area.

Both Seethe and Gowri said they never missed voting in the past elections.

Lakshman of the ashram school said voting picked up in the afternoon as people came in groups to exercise their franchise.

Reports reaching here said some voters could not cast their ballot as their names were missing in the electoral roll. “They had voter ID cards issued by the EC but their names were missing from the list and hence could not vote. Those whose names were missing had voted in the last election. They wondered why their names went missing despite being the permanent residents of Nagapura,” a local told The Hindu over phone.

Similar enthusiasm for voting was seen at K. Gudi ethnic booth in Chamarajanagar district where the women waited patiently in a long queue for their turn to cast their ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US