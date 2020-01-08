Adivasis bemoan delay in rehabilitation, issue of title deeds

Tribals from Mysuru district have alleged delay in proper rehabilitation of the primitive forest-dwelling tribes by the State government and plan to meet the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to air their grievances.

The Chairman, Nand Kumar Sai, is presently on tour in Karnataka and hence a section of the tribes led by activist M.B. Prabhu of Hunsur will meet him in Bengaluru on Thursday to draw his attention to the plight of the adivasis.

A memorandum highlighting the predicament of the tribals of Hunsur, Periyapatna and H.D. Kote will also be submitted to the Mysuru MP, Pratap Simha, to draw his attention to the lingering tribal rehabilitation problems, said Mr. Prabhu.

The crux of the issue revolves around non-declaration of tribal haadis as revenue villages, non-allotment of title deeds for displaced tribals as part of rehabilitation, and lack of facilities in hamlets.

Mr. Prabhu said though the Lambani thandas have been declared as revenue villages, the tribal haadis have been ignored by the successive governments.

There are scores of tribal hamlets in the district and declaring them as ‘revenue villages’ will help expedite local development by way of better road connectivity, water and power facilities, primary health centres, schools etc. However, the government was dithering on the issue and hence the attention of the National Commission will be drawn towards it, said Mr. Prabhu.

He said there were issues pertaining to non-allotment of land for tribes who were displaced from forests and rehabilitated in Mastigudi in Bheemanahalli GP limits, Sollepura State Forest.

As per the prevailing law the displaced persons, after being shifted to the rehabilitation site, should be handed over the land title deeds so that they can take up agriculture as their vocation.

Though housing and other facilities have been provided, the government has failed to transfer land title deed nor have the scrub jungles cleared to facilitate taking up agriculture on a regular basis, said Mr. Prabhu. Nearly 210 families were shifted to Mastigudi and each family is entitled to nearly 3 acres of land as per the law.

There is a general perception among the tribals that the bulk of the funds released by the Centre and the State governments under various tribal development schemes are cornered by the dominant groups - mainly the Valmiki and the Naika communities – and the primitive tribes like Jenu Kuruba and Soligas are left in the lurch. Hence the tribals, supported by the NGOs, will reiterate their demand for internal reservation for the adivasis, said Mr. Prabhu.