Adivasis, Alemaris, Dalitsto protest against CAA

The Adivasi Alemari Dalit and Other Backward Classes Forum (Dalit Sangharsh Samiti Okkuta) will stage a demonstration opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Registration at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on January 26.
DSS State convener Arjun Bhadre, addressing a press conference here on Friday, lambasted the BJP-led Union government for what he said tampering with the nation’s secular fabric. They also accused the BJP of tampering with the electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Nearly 200 activists from Kalaburagi district would participate in the protest on Republic Day.
Mr. Bhadre said that seminars, rallies and State-wide protests against CAA will continue till April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.
