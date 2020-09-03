Aditya Rao undergoes polygraph test

03 September 2020 14:50 IST

Aditya Rao, who was arrested for placing an explosive substance at the Mangaluru International Airport, subjected himself to polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Rao surrendered himself at the Bengaluru police headquarters on January 22, two days after he allegedly placed the explosive substance at the airport on January 20. The Mangaluru police arrested him and a 700-page chargesheet was filed. He was accused of offences under Section 4 of Explosive Substances Act and Section 16 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The investigation officer, K.Belliyappa, filed an application before the jurisdictional sessions court seeking permission to conduct the polygraph test. Following a hearing in which Rao agreed to undergo the test, the court granted permission to conduct it.