GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aditya-L1 spacecraft completes first halo orbit

Published - July 02, 2024 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that on Tuesday, India’s maiden solar mission, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, completed its first halo orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point.

The Aditya-L1 was launched on September 2, 2023, and inserted in its targeted halo orbit on January 6, 2024. In the Halo orbit, the spacecraft takes 178 days to complete a revolution around the L1 point.

“During its travel in the halo orbit, Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be subjected to various perturbing forces that will cause it to depart from the targeted orbit. It underwent two station-keeping manoeuvres on February 22 and June 7, respectively, to maintain this orbit. Today’s (July 4) third station-keeping manoeuvre has ensured that its travel continued into the second halo orbit path around L1,” ISRO said.

It added that this journey of Aditya L1 around Sun-Earth L1 Lagrangian point involves modeling of complex dynamics.

“The understanding of various perturbing forces acting on the spacecraft helped in determining the trajectory accurately and planning precise orbit manoeuvres. With today’s manoeuvre, the state-of-the-art flight dynamics software developed in-house at URSC-ISRO for the Aditya-L1 missions stands fully validated,” the space agency added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.