Aditya acted alone: Police Commissioner

Aditya Rao (37), who has been arrested for placing an explosive substance at the Mangaluru airport on January 20 and later making a threat call, operated alone. There is no evidence so far about involvement of any other person or organisation, said Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha here on Thursday.

Rao was arrested by a team of city police officers in Bengaluru and produced before the First Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate who granted transit warrant to bring him to Mangaluru on Thursday. The police will produce him before the 6th Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in the evening and seek his custody.

He has been booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for placing of explosives and under Section 506 and other provisions of Indian Penal Code for making hoax call to Mangaluru International Airport Terminal Manager about an explosive in the Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight.

Dr. Harsha told reporters Rao is a loner. He acted on his own while making hoax calls to the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) and the Bengalur railway station in 2018, for which he was convicted and sentenced to 11 months’ imprisonment in Chikkaballapur. “Soon after his release in the second half of 2019, he thought of doing something big and moved to Mangaluru where he got involved in making improvised explosive device.”

An Mechanical Engineering graduate and holder of MBA (Marketing and Operations) degree, the accused made use of his sound knowledge and collected from open source the information about making of an improvised explosive device. Instead of directly buying the articles, Rao got them from e-commerce platforms.

After making the explosive device using timer, explosive substance and detonator on January 19 in a room of Kings Court Hotel in Karkala, Rao discreetly brought it to Mangaluru airport and placed near the flight ticket counter on January 20.

“Basically he has an aversion for airports. Moreover, Mangaluru airport is popular in the State. Hence he has targeted it,” the Commissioner said.

The way in which Rao has operated, Dr. Harsha said, posed great concern to the internal security of the country. “We are going deep into it. We will get finer details of his operations and file the chargesheet,” he added.