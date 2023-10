October 11, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Adhichunchanagiri mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha swami, who visited the mutt’s branch in Austin, Texas, in the U.S.A., felicitated Association of Kannada Kootas of America ((AKKA) chairman Dr. Amarnath Gowda on October 8. The felicitation was accorded on behalf of Austin Kannadigas for being conferred with an honorary doctorate from Bengaluru University.

