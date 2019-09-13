Adi urges Hyderabad Karnataka totake the lead for Swachh Karnataka

Chairperson of Karnataka State Level Committee of National Green Tribunal Subhash B. Adi called upon the people and enforcement agencies in Hyderabad Karnataka (Kalyana Karnataka) to take the lead and be in the forefront of Swachh Survekshan 2020 by achieving 100 % segregation of solid waste at source.

He was speaking at a divisional level workshop on Swachh Survekshan at the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation here on Thursday. “The Swachh Survekshan campaign is under way across the country. It will continue until March 2020. People need to join hands with the local civic bodies in the campaign. The stakeholders, both enforcement agencies and waste generators, should ensure that solid waste is segregated at source. I would like to urge Kalyana Karnataka region to take the lead in the mission by achieving 100 % segregation,” he said.

He said that the National Green Tribunal would give ranking every year to each and every city in the country considering a range of parameters on cleanness, and Indore was currently the cleanest city in the country. “Earlier, Mysuru had topped the cleanliness ranking grid,” he said.

Pointing to bulk generation of solid causing a menace, Mr. Adi suggested to the civic bodies to entrust bulk generators such as religious institutions, educational institutions, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants and wedding halls with the responsibility of disposing of the waste they generated.

On the restriction of use, sale and even possession of prohibited plastic material, Mr. Adi suggested to the civic bodies to amend their bylaws to increase the penalty amount for violations. “For the strict implementation of the plastic ban order, the most effective way is to increase the fine amount and indiscriminately impose it on violators,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat asked the authorities concerned not to view solid waste management as just another civil work. He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the civic bodies and extend their full cooperation for creating clean and green cities.

Chief Executive Officer of the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Raja P., City Municipal Commissioner (Provisional) Rahul Pandve and others were present.