GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adhish R. Wali, first Indian member of London Youth Council, begins debut speech in U.K. parliament in Kannada

The 24-year-old youth, whose family is based in Bidar district in north Karnataka, began his speech in Kannada (native language) reciting the vachanas of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and translated their meaning in English

Published - October 08, 2024 11:16 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Adhish R. Wali, the first Indian member of the London Youth Council, began his debut speech in the U.K. parliament in Kannada.

Adhish R. Wali, the first Indian member of the London Youth Council, began his debut speech in the U.K. parliament in Kannada. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Adhish R. Wali, first Indian member of the London Youth Council, made the State of Karnataka and his native district Bidar proud by delivering his debut speech in Kannada at the UK parliament. Speaking on ‘Climate Migration – UK Government Policy’, Mr Wali addressed a distinguished audience, including political delegates, representatives from the United Nations, and government officials.

The 24-year-old youth, whose family is based in Bidar district in north Karnataka, began his speech in Kannada (native language) reciting the vachanas of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and translated their meaning in English.

During his address, Mr Wali threw light on the connection between ancient wisdom and today’s pressing issue of climate migration. His speech focused on the growing challenge of migration driven by climate change, and how policies must evolve to embrace displaced communities.

Mr. Wali’s recitation of Basavanna’s vachanas served as a symbolic link to the present-day scenario, emphasising the need for inclusivity and compassion in addressing the crisis. He underscored that just as Basavanna’s teachings advocated equality and acceptance, modern society must rise to support those displaced by environmental changes.

Mr Wali also holds the position of Honorary Youth Convenor for the United Kingdom with the Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:16 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.