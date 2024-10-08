Adhish R. Wali, first Indian member of the London Youth Council, made the State of Karnataka and his native district Bidar proud by delivering his debut speech in Kannada at the UK parliament. Speaking on ‘Climate Migration – UK Government Policy’, Mr Wali addressed a distinguished audience, including political delegates, representatives from the United Nations, and government officials.

The 24-year-old youth, whose family is based in Bidar district in north Karnataka, began his speech in Kannada (native language) reciting the vachanas of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara and translated their meaning in English.

During his address, Mr Wali threw light on the connection between ancient wisdom and today’s pressing issue of climate migration. His speech focused on the growing challenge of migration driven by climate change, and how policies must evolve to embrace displaced communities.

Mr. Wali’s recitation of Basavanna’s vachanas served as a symbolic link to the present-day scenario, emphasising the need for inclusivity and compassion in addressing the crisis. He underscored that just as Basavanna’s teachings advocated equality and acceptance, modern society must rise to support those displaced by environmental changes.

Mr Wali also holds the position of Honorary Youth Convenor for the United Kingdom with the Kannada Sahitya Parishat.