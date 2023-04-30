Adhish R. Wali appointed member of London Youth Council

April 30, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Adhish Rajneesh Wali has been appointed member of London Youth Council. The 24-year-old from Bidar is the first from the State to have been appointed so.

London Youth Council, established by the Faith and Belief Forum, is made up of young leaders from various faiths and beliefs who are leading an interfaith movement in London with youth in the forefront.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Wali said that the council works together to learn the practices and preachings of various faiths, conducts research to influence policy and organises events to bring young individuals together to learn, build skills and make plans to build a movement of young activists.

Mr. Wali, who participated in the prestigious sixth Annual London Faith and Belief Community Awards 2022 at Westminster Abbey, Houses of Parliament, London, recently had an insightful discussion with Kenneth Olisa, OBE, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Greater London.

The London Youth Council successfully organised a Youth Interfaith Summit on climate change at the London School of Economics, which attracted over 300 young individuals.

Mr. Wali said that the topic of climate change is one of the biggest challenges.

Mr. Wali is a ParliaMentor Leadership Award winner and also the first from the State to win a student union elections in the U.K.