BIS conclave: Adherence to quality in production process emphasised

Updated - September 25, 2024 08:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Manufacturers should focus on quality control in the production process which will ensure their presence in the market failing which they will be weeded out, said T. Nagamani, scientist and Head, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Bengaluru.

She was speaking at “Standards Conclave’’ organised by the BIS in association with Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association whose theme was ‘’Shared Vision for a Better World: SDG9 – Achieving Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure through AI,” here on Wednesday.

Ms. Nagamani said sustainable development is embedded in the concept of quality in production and manufacturing and consumers patronize such products alone which adhere to quality and provide value for money. Such companies are successful in the market and help promote sustainable development of the country, she added.

With reference to the Indian consumer market, Ms. Nagamani said it was one of the largest in the world and has niche customers for every product as a result of which most companies and MNCs have their production centre in the country.

K. Shivalingaiah, Joint Director, District Industries Centre, said sustainability of a product hinges on its durability which in turn is dependent on quality. Hence quality control in production process was important, he added.

Rajagopal, president, KASSIA and others were present.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:43 pm IST

