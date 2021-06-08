Adhere to guidelines, people told

HUBBALLI

08 June 2021 21:38 IST

With COVID-19 positive cases registering an increase in some wards of the municipal corporation, Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Suresh Itnal has appealed to the general public to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol in their own interest.

The appeal by the Municipal Commissioner has come after the corporation launched a ward-wise campaign for tests on Monday.

On Monday itself, the corporation sent three vehicles each to Hubballi and Dharwad and tests were conducted in 20 wards.

In a press release, Mr. Itnal has said that despite all precautionary steps being taken by the authorities, including awareness campaigns being held in the wards to sensitise the people, several wards had recorded a high number of positive cases.

He has said that he will appeal to the people to wear face masks compulsorily, use hand sanitisers and maintain physical distancing compulsorily when they were in public places for purchasing essential commodities.

As per test results, 1,365 cases of COVID-19 have been found in 42 localities of 20 wards in nine zones of the corporation.

Mr. Itnal has said that if positive cases increased at a regular pace, then it will become difficult to check the spread and asked people to strictly adhere to the guidelines and not to venture out of their houses unless it is absolutely necessary.