ADGP transfer is a routine one: CM

Congress questions his transfer to an “important and sensitive” post

A day after shunting out Additional Director-General of Police (Recruitment) Amrit Paul, that has come close on the heels of an alleged scam in recruitment of police sub-inspectors, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that the transfer was a routine administrative measure.

“It was time for some ADGPs’ transfer,” the Chief Minister said, while trying to downplay his transfer that has been linked to the alleged scam.

When his attention was drawn to criticism by the Congress over providing a key post to the ADGP, who is in the dock, the Chief Minister said, “If you do not transfer somebody, they will ask why. If you transfer, then also they would have an issue.”

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted stating that Mr. Paul is being “rewarded” by transferring him to the important and sensitive Internal Security Division. “What does this indicate? Is he posted there to protect himself & @BJP4Karnataka leaders from being exposed?” he asked.