ADGP holds meeting with Kannada, Marathi groups

December 23, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar chaired a meeting of representatives of Kannada and Marathi organisations in Belagavi on Friday.

He urged leaders of both sides to maintain peace and law and order in Belagavi. He asked the members not to rake up the border issue till the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the dispute.

He also warned them that those who take the law into their own hands or those who disrupt peace and law and order will be dealt with strictly, as per law.

The former MLA and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader Manohar Kinekar said that the committee is not opposed to the interests of Kannada speakers. “We are not pursuing the border dispute. We will accept the Supreme Court judgment when it is delivered. We will not do anything to disturb peace in Belagavi city or district,’‘ he said.

“However, till then, the State government should protect the interest of Marathi speakers who are a linguistic minority group. If the Karnataka government stands in support of the Kannada speakers in Kasaragod, it should support our cause in Belagavi too,” he said.

Mr Kinekar urged the State government to provide documents in Marathi to those who seek them, to provide electoral rolls in Marathi in areas where linguistic minorities reside, as per Election Commission rules and to provide other benefits as per the Constitution.

Mr. Kumar said that he will convey their concerns to the State government.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members and others were present.

