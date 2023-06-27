ADVERTISEMENT

ADGP holds meeting in Shivamogga

June 27, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

R. Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), held a meeting with senior police officers in Shivamogga on Monday regarding the law and order situation in the district. 

The senior police officer’s visit gained significance in the wake of clashes reported in the city on Sunday evening. However, Mr. Hitendra said the meeting with officers in Shivamogga was part of his visit to districts to review the law and order situation ahead of festivals and panchayat polls.

He told the journalists that the police in the district did a good job during the Assembly elections. Several police stations in the district had been upgraded, and new police officers were taking charge. He refused to comment on Sunday’s incidents.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar reiterated that the clash reported at Tipu Nagar was a road rage incident. The other incident at Dhroupadamma Circle was a clash over personal enmity. The police had arrested six people in connection with the incidents. “There is no communal element in the incidents,” he said.

