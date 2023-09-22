HamberMenu
ADGP Hitendra holds meeting with police officers in Shivamogga

September 22, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

R. Hitendra, ADGP (Law and Order), has instructed the police officers in Shivamogga to be extra vigilant to avoid any untoward incidents ahead of Ganesha processions, and Id Milad celebrations in the district.

The senior police officer held a meeting with the officers here on Friday. Later, speaking to presspersons, he said, Shivamogga had been a sensitive district. There were incidents during these festivals in the past as well.

“The police have already taken the necessary measures. We have deputed additional staff from other districts. A few more staff will reach Shivamogga by September 26. A rapid action force company will also be in the district for the Hindu Mahaganapathi Procession scheduled for September 29. There would be around 2,000 policemen during the procession”, he said.

The officer said the timely intervention by the police brought the situation under control in a locality where two groups engaged in a heated argument while the Ganesha procession was passing near a mosque. “The police are on alert, and they have to be vigilant to avoid such situations in the coming days. I have given a few instructions in this regard”, he added.

Tension prevailed for some time at Tank Mohalla on Thursday night, when a few raised objections to bursting crackers near a mosque. Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, G.K. Mithun Kumar, and other officers rushed to the spot and ensured the differences were resolved.

