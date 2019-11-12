‘Adequate funds allocated for improving quality of edn.’

Karnataka

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the Union government had allocated more funds for improving the quality of education with focus on infrastructure development in government-run institutions. He was inaugurating the government residential school at a cost of ₹1.25 crore at Ghantikeri in Hubballi on Monday.

The funds for the building were provided under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

Mr. Joshi said that the Union government had ensured adequate funds for the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan and for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and both had contributed a great deal towards improvement of the education system in the country.

Recalling the contribution of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards education, he said Mr. Vajpayee was a visionary who came up with several innovative programmes. He added that the teachers had a great role to play in providing proper education to children and thereby contribute towards nation-building.

Presiding over the function, Prasad Abbayya, MLA, spoke about the school that was established with the objective of providing education to street children. Despite several government schemes, the country still had 40% illiteracy and around 22% of children were out of the school education, he said. Mr. Abbayya went on to add that a project worth ₹40 crore to convert the residential school into a model one had been chalked out and the project would be implemented soon.

Sri Shiva Siddarameshwar Swami said it was only education that taught culture and enabled personality development.

MLC Basavaraj Horatti, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Gajanan Mannikeri and others were present.

