GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Address issue of absence of exemption from income tax for compensation received for lands acquired under laws other than Right to Fair Compensation Act, 2013, Karnataka High Court tells Centre  

Published - November 05, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of farmers tillng their land in Dharwad.

A file photo of farmers tillng their land in Dharwad.

The High Court of Karnataka has appealed to the Central government to address the absence of exemption from income tax for compensation received for land acquired by authorities under various laws other than the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

“One cannot turn a Nelson’s eye to the apparent hostile discrimination of persons losing land in acquisition process under statutes other than the 2013 Act,” the court observed, while referring to laudable benefits extended to land-losers under the 2013 Act, which are unavailable to land-losers under various laws enacted by the State legislature.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Vijaykumar A. Patil, made these observations, while upholding an appeal by the Income Tax Department against an order of a single judge, who had granted exemption from income tax to some people whose land was acquired under State laws.

The exemption cannot be extended to compensation under other land acquisition laws, as the law by Parliament has specified that the exemption is available only for compensation received under the 2013 Act, the Bench made it clear.

However, the Bench observed that “it is quite obvious that there is a lot of heartburn in the class of persons who lost land under statutes other than 2013 Act” due to not only the non-availability of exemption from income tax but also due to various other higher compensation benefits made available under 2013 Act.

“The benefit of package availing under the 2013 Act are pretty attractive compared to those contemplated under State legislations. Also, the amount of compensation to land-losers is much higher [under the 2013 Act],” the Bench noted.

“... ordinarily, land-losers in acquisition process, whichever be the statute, do constitute one homogenous class, at least viewed from the angle of recompense. It is high time that the Central government addresses this aspect of the matter and assuages the grievance of land-losing farmers, consistent with the policy content and laudable intent enacted in Section 96 of the new Act. Much is not necessary to specify,” the Bench observed, while directing the registry to sent the copies of the judgement to the Ministry of Finance and the Law Commission of India.

Published - November 05, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.