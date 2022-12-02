Address faculty shortage in varsities: Ex-VCs’ Assn

December 02, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Rangappa, president, Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka, on Friday said the government must address the faculty shortage in State universities and ensure flow of funds to the centres of higher learning for the promotion of research and expansion of higher education.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former VC of University of Mysore told reporters here that research in universities has slowed down due to lack of funding, and said the government must extend all necessary support. The research and scientific developments may face a stumbling block if universities do not get the kind of attention they should get in the interest of higher education.

Due to paucity of funds, many researchers have started collaborations with foreign universities and R and D institutes abroad. The home-grown research needs to be encouraged, he suggested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US