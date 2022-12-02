  1. EPaper
Address faculty shortage in varsities: Ex-VCs’ Assn

December 02, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Rangappa, president, Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka, on Friday said the government must address the faculty shortage in State universities and ensure flow of funds to the centres of higher learning for the promotion of research and expansion of higher education.

The former VC of University of Mysore told reporters here that research in universities has slowed down due to lack of funding, and said the government must extend all necessary support. The research and scientific developments may face a stumbling block if universities do not get the kind of attention they should get in the interest of higher education.

Due to paucity of funds, many researchers have started collaborations with foreign universities and R and D institutes abroad. The home-grown research needs to be encouraged, he suggested.

