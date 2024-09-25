ADVERTISEMENT

ADGP reviews security ahead of Dasara in Mysuru

Updated - September 25, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, R. Hitendra held a meeting with senior police officials in Mysuru to review security ahead of Dasara festival.

The meeting held at the office of Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s office in the city was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, M.B. Boralingaiah.

Senior police officials from districts falling under Southern Range including City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Mysuru district police N. Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police B.T. Kavitha, Superintendent of Hassan district police Mohammed Sujeetha, Superintendent of Mandya district police Mallikarjun Baladandi and Superintendent of Kodagu district police K. Ramarajan attended the security review meeting.

Mr. Hitendra directed the officials to ensure fool proof security for the Dasara festivities.

