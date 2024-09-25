GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ADGP reviews security ahead of Dasara in Mysuru

Updated - September 25, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, R. Hitendra held a meeting with senior police officials in Mysuru to review security ahead of Dasara festival.

The meeting held at the office of Mysuru City Police Commissioner’s office in the city was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Southern Range, M.B. Boralingaiah.

Senior police officials from districts falling under Southern Range including City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Mysuru district police N. Vishnuvardhan, Superintendent of Chamarajanagar district police B.T. Kavitha, Superintendent of Hassan district police Mohammed Sujeetha, Superintendent of Mandya district police Mallikarjun Baladandi and Superintendent of Kodagu district police K. Ramarajan attended the security review meeting.

Mr. Hitendra directed the officials to ensure fool proof security for the Dasara festivities.

Published - September 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.