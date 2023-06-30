HamberMenu
Addl. DG inspects Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

June 30, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar inspecting a stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Mandya district on Friday.

Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar inspecting a stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Mandya district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar conducted an inspection of the stretches of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway passing through Mandya district on Friday.

Mr. Kumar’s inspection comes in the wake of safety concerns raised over travel on the highway following a string of accidents reported on the road after it was widened into a ten-lane expressway.

He held a meeting with officials from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Road Transport Office (RTO), Public Works Department (PWD) and Health Department on the precautionary measures to be put in place on the expressway.

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar inspecting stretches of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Mandya district on Friday.

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar inspecting stretches of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Mandya district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Kumar, who inspected various stretches of the expressway from the border of Mandya at Nidaghatta as well as the toll booth erected at Gananguru in Srirangapatna taluk, also examined the road safety measures in place in the wake of the accidents that had taken place.

During the inspection of the expressway, the Additional Director General of Police held interactions with the residents of villages along the expressway, heard their concerns and communicated the same to the authorities from NHAI.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumar also inspected the highway patrol vehicles stationed at Mandya.

Mandya Superintendent of Police N. Yathish and other senior officials accompanied Mr. Kumar.

