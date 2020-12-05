Additional trains from Mysuru announced

Mysuru

05 December 2020 20:20 IST

Several trains will begin operation in Mysuru Division from December 7 till December 19 in response to the growing demand from public.

While some of the trains are fully reserved, the authorities have also introduced unreserved trains to run in the division for the first time after the train services were suspended with effect from March 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior officials in the division said depending on the occupancy of these trains the services could be extended. They also said that passengers have to comply with all COVID-19 related protocols including wearing of masks in the train and at the railway stations.

Advertising

Advertising

The fully reserved trains include Mysuru-Taluguppa Express and its corresponding service from Taluguppa to Mysuru. It will run from December 9 from Mysuru till December 18 and from December 10 from Taluguppa till December 19.

The Mysuru-Bagalkot Express will run from December 7 from Mysuru till December 16 and the corresponding service from Bagalkot will operate from December 8tto December 17.

The unreserved trains include daily operation of Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Express from December 7 to 16 and the corresponding service from Bengaluru to Mysuru from December 8 to 17. Similarly, Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Passenger and the corresponding service from Chamarajanagar to Mysuru will run from December 7 to 16.

Mysuru-Bangarpet MEMU service will run in both the directions from December 7 to 17 and is unreserved.

In addition, Chamarajanagar-Tirupati express will run from December 7 to December 31 and the corresponding service from Tirupati to Chamarajanagar will commence from December 8 and will run till January 1, 2021, as festival special service. The train will have 18 coaches with 8 sleeper coaches, four second class coaches, one coach each of AC Ist class and AC 2-tierh, two coaches of AC 3-tier and 2 luggagge-cum-brakevan coaches.