Additional tahsildars, ACs to be deployed to clear pending cases

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the meeting with Deputy Commissioners in Bengaluru on Friday.

Bengaluru

31 December 2021 23:21 IST

3,000 to 5,000 revenue cases that are 10 to 15 years old still to be cleared: CM

In a bid to clear pendency of cases in revenue courts in the next one year, the State Government will provide additional tahsildars and Assistant Commissioners along with support staff to districts where pendency of revenue cases are high.

“In many districts, 3,000 to 5,000 cases that are 10 to 15 years old are still pending. At the current rate, it may take more than four to five years to address the cases and many may not get justice,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said after chairing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners here.

After a comprehensive review of districts, the Chief Minister said 48 urban centres are yet to get their master plans, which was hindering land conversions among others. “The Deputy Commissioners have been told to complete the process in three months or master plans will be done through the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Department.”

To hasten the survey process in rural areas for the purpose of Podi, Mr. Bommai said the State Government will spend ₹20 crore to hire private drones to complete surveys.” With as many as 4,370 urban and rural areas requiring burial grounds, he said instructions had been given to utilise government land or purchase land from private individuals.

In terms of flood/rain relief, Mr. Bommai, while appreciating the good work of the Deputy Commissioners during the crisis, set a deadline of January 7 to make data entry for providing crop compensation. “More than 14 lakh farmers are to receive compensation and additional relief has to be provided yet.”

In terms of houses that were damaged in 2019-2020, he said the government was informed about several house owners yet to start construction.

“In such cases, the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to verify using GPS if house construction has started, and issue notices to such owners and give them 10 days to start.” He also said that some house owners have sought change of location, and the government has allowed such requests if the other property also belonged to them.

The Chief Minister said several other pressing issues, including Akrama Sakrama scheme in rural areas, were discussed. “We will seek legal opinion from the Law Department on regularising the properties in gomala land. Deputy Commissioners have been directed to order a fresh survey to identify deemed forest land.”

Mr. Bommai said Deputy Commissioners have been directed to hasten the process of linking Aadhaar cards of the remaining three lakh beneficiaries of Social Security schemes such as Sandhya Suraksha, widow pension, and disabled pension among others in which 65 lakh beneficiaries are receiving benefits. “I have told them that if you work in the interest of certain persons and not in the interest of the people, you will lose eligibility to be a Deputy Commissioner.”

Border districts told to step up testing

In the light of increasing Omicron cases, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday directed the Deputy Commissioners of border districts to step up testing. “Border districts of Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, and Belagavi have been asked to increase testing. District administrations have been asked to keep beds and oxygen plants ready. Deputy Commissioners have been directed to coordinate with medical colleges and private hospitals in their respective districts.”

While 97% have received the first dose of vaccination, 76 % have received the second dose. “I have instructed officials to complete the first dose for all by the end of January and second dose coverage has to reach 80%.”