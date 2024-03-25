Additional pourakarmikas for Devaraja Market likely

March 25, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City Corporation is contemplating increasing the number of pourakarmikas deployed at Devaraja Market to ensure that the premises are clean.

The MCC Commissioner N.N. Madhu told media persons that the market was a constant generator of waste and though there are adequate civic workers deployed, a decision will be taken to increase their numbers to cope up with the work load.

The MCC has also assured to ensure basic amenities to the traders at the Devaraja Market and has sought their cooperation in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the place.

The commissioner who inspected the place on Monday, said being a major market it was essential to keep the place clean and tidy in connection with which a drive was conducted for almost a week.

She said the pathway for public has been cleared and the traders have complied with the request not to encroach the pedestrian path within the market.

A majority of them have complied with the directives and they have sought additional facilities like drinking water supply, said the commissioner.

The concerned engineer has been directed to provide a new connection. There was also a request from the traders and vendors to permit them to have tarpaulin sheets as shade and the commissioner said that they have to ensure uniformity in terms of height, length, colour, etc. There is also a demand to prevent the entry of cattle that chew away the vegetables and hence cattle barricading will be taken up, said the commissioner.

On the issue of drinking water scarcity in Mysuru city, the Commissioner said they have been apprised of the availability at source by the concerned departments and told that the existing storage was sufficient to last till June 30. But the MCC was ready to tackle any contingency to deal with which tankers are ready and standby pumps and machinery have been serviced and are ready for operation if required, said Ms. Madhu.

