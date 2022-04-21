Additional infrastructure increases Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway cost by ₹1,201 crore

Bengaluru-Nidaghatta stretch to open by June 2022

Additional facilities and infrastructure, including four rest areas along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, are set to escalate the project cost by ₹1,201 crore.

As against ₹8,350 crore originally earmarked for the ongoing works connecting the two cities, the total cost is expected to be around ₹9,550 crore, said Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on April 21.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru, Mr. Simha said the project is on track, and the stretch between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta will be opened to traffic by June. He reiterated that the entire stretch will be open to traffic by Dasara, some time in October. “But for minor civil works on the periphery, motorists will have smooth passage from Dasara onwards,” said Mr. Simha.

Explaining the reason for cost escalation, Mr. Simha said, “There will be two rest areas on either side and ends of the expressway. They will include battery charging facilities, fuel stations, restaurants, kiosks selling handicraft, apart from toilets. There will be 96 bus bays, and 16 entry and exit points have been planned for seamless entry and exit besides a foot-overbridge at 18 places along the expressway.”

However, bulk of the escalation is for major civil works including providing a 700-metre-long loop for smooth flow of vehicles near the NICE Road junction. Besides, access will be provided for vehicles from Nagamangala side while at Mysuru there will be an elevated flyover for traffic diversion. In addition, a helipad will be constructed to cater to any emergency.

All this entails land acquisition at a cost of ₹464.34 crore, pre-construction cost of ₹11 crore and civil works at a cost of about ₹725 crore. The additional cost has been approved and funds released, he added.

Mr. Simha said the technical bid for Kushalnagar to Srirangapatna will be opened in due course. The greenfield highway will come up at a cost of ₹4,000 crore. The entire cost of the highway is being borne by the Centre, he added.

Piped gas supply

Referring to piped gas supply to Mysuru, Mr. Simha has spoken to the local MLAs to address their concerns over digging up of roads. The proposed gas pipeline will be extended to Hunsur, Periyapatna, Kushalnagar, Somwarpet, Virajpet, Gonikoppa, Madikeri, Ponnampet apart from Nanjangud. In Mysuru, nearly 15,000 persons have registered and expressed interest. In Mysuru, a 500-km-long pipeline will have to be laid, he added.