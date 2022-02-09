Additional funds sought for new railway terminal at Mysuru

MYSURU

Budget allocation was ₹5 crore for a project estimated to cost ₹789 crore

The Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was urged to spare additional funds for the proposed new coaching terminal in Mysuru over and above what has been stipulated in the Budget for 2022-23.

The ministry has also been urged to take up the project on its own in case the State Government backs off from land acquisition or continues to delay the funding.

The coaching terminal is to come up at Naganahalli and the budget has earmarked ₹5 crore for a project that is slated to cost in excess of ₹789 crore. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has approached the Minister and apprised him of the imperatives of additional funds on the grounds that the project is listed among ‘’critical infrastructure’’ which will help decongest the existing railway station at Mysuru besides augmenting its capacity to introduce or handle additional traffic.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister the MP said the project is imperative in view of the enormous growth potential of Mysuru and hence underlined the importance of shoring up the existing rail infrastructure.

The project has remained a non-starter as it requires 165 acres of land in the first phase and no work pertaining to land acquisition has been initiated. Besides, the State Government is silent on the cost-sharing aspect which has put a question mark on the project.

Hence Mr. Simha has urged Mr. Vaishnaw to bestow personal attention on the project and release adequate funds even for land acquisition so that the work can be expedited.

The new coaching terminal has been included in the ‘’Pink Book’’ which publishes the details of fund allocation for all approved projects of the railways, in 2018-19. The first phase of the project entails laying 4 platform lines and 4 stabling lines apart from station building that is estimated to cost ₹496.29 crore.

The MP also said that the ambitious express way between Mysuru and Bengaluru was set to reduce the commuting time between the two cities and would trigger growth. A mega silk cluster coming up in the region would also generate additional employment and growth, making it imperative for the railways to contribute to the projected growth.

Mr .Simha said the existing Mysuru station cannot handle the projected growth of passenger traffic in the years ahead and hence a comprehensive strategy for the rail sector for creation of adequate capacity ahead of the demand kicking in, assumes significance, he added.

He also sought the reparation of the Maharaja’s saloon housed at the National Rail Museum, New Delhi and said it was built in 1899 and was used by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. It was part of a three-carriage train that included the Maharani’s coach which is in Mysuru Rail Museum and hence the MP said even the Maharaja’s saloon should be shifted to Mysuru.

