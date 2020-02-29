Additional funds sought for development

MYSURU

29 February 2020 01:09 IST

District in-charge Minister V. Somanna said here on Friday that he has sought a special grant of ₹100 crore for Mysuru city and ₹25 crore for each of the eight taluks in the district from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the budget.

Addressing Mysuru Zilla Panchayat members and other representatives from local bodies, he said the CM has promised to consider his appeal though the grant allocation to Mysuru city may be reduced by half. Besides, an additional sum of ₹10 crore has been sought for diversion of sewage from the Kukkarahalli lake and its maintenance.

The Minister also gave his concurrence for the constitution of the district planning committee to consolidate plans prepared by the Panchayati Raj institutions and ULBs. He assured to take members’ feedback in the preparation of the plan and said that a meeting on the same would be held before March 31st. The members submitted a memorandum to him seeking a special package for the ZP with provision for local bodies at the grassroots.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Somanna visited Chamundi Hills to inspect infrastructure projects launched by the government and expressed confidence that they would be completed before March 31st. This includesthe construction of 196 permanent stalls to accommodate roadside vendors. Basic amenities including toilets and drinking water facilities have also been provided.

With regard to rehabilitation of the flood victims, the Minister said that in all, 3.5 lakh houses have been constructed and will be distributed to beneficiaries in due course. Initially, there were nearly 15 lakh applications seeking houses but on linking the BPL, APL and other documents the number of beneficiaries was trimmed to 6 lakh. Of these 3.5 lakh genuine cases have been identified and the stage is set for the distribution of the houses by June. He also expressed confidence of budgetary allocation for the proposed golden chariot for Chamundeshwari temple.