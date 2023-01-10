Additional funds, if required, will be released for National Youth Festival, says Chief Minister

January 10, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the State government will release additional funds, if needed, for the National Youth Festival being held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12 to 16.

Chairing a review meeting on the preparations for the 26th edition of the National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai asked police officials to make security arrangements as per protocol and ensure that there is no disturbance of any kind as the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

He said that as youths from the twin cities and also neighbouring districts will attend the inaugural programme and the number is likely to be around 50,000, adequate steps should be taken to streamline vehicular movement on the roads leading to the venue and alternative routes should be announced for normal vehicular movement.

Mr. Bommai asked the officials to ensure that there is proper transportation facility to ferry the participants to the venue. He suggested opening help desks at various points to guide them. The festival should be a platform to introduce the rich culture, art and tradition of Dharwad, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde said that 5,702 participants from various parts of the country have already reached Dharwad. As many as 150 nodal officers have been appointed for smooth coordination and 250 buses will be deployed for ferrying participants, he said.

“The events will be held in five auditoriums and seven grounds. A commanding unit has been set up to monitor the events and also address grievances, if any,” he said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Raman Gupta said that 2,500 policemen of various ranks will be deployed for bandobast and traffic management. Traffic diversions will also be announced to ensure smooth movement of vehicles, he said.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayan Gowda, Minister for Handloom, Textile and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, district in-charge Minister Halappa Achar and others took part in the meeting.