Additional flyovers proposed to decongest Hebbal junction

One of the suggestions is the construction of a new loop for motorists travelling towards Tumakuru Road by dismantling the existing loop

In a bid to decongest Hebbal junction, one of the most notorious traffic gridlocks in the city, the State Government has proposed several infrastructure projects. Among the prominent solutions is the construction of a new two-lane flyover to the west of the existing three-lane flyover for traffic movingfrom the city towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

A report from Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), which was tasked with forming a master plan to decongest the junction, stated that piers of the new flyover would come up on the Hebbal Lake bund. The bund area will be restored to its original condition after construction is completed.

It has also proposed the construction of a three-lane flyover on the eastern side in addition to the existing two lane-flyover for motorists coming from KIA towards the city. Another proposal examines the construction of a new loop for motorists traveling towards Tumakuru Road by dismantling the existing loop.

The existing loop for traffic moving from the city towards K R Puram will be retained.

“Agencies such as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), K-RIDE, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and others have come up with various projects at the Hebbal junction,” said BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez. Keeping in mind future expansion and integration of various modes of operations, the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) was asked to come up with plans to ease congestion.

“BMRCL will build three proposed stations near Hebbal, one of which is part of the ongoing ORR- Airport line. Another station has been proposed under Phase III of Namma Metro that is Kempapura to J.P. Nagar line. There is also a proposal to build another station as part of a future expansion of the metro to connect Sarajpura and northern parts of the city.

The State government will decide on the role of different agencies in decongesting the Hebbal Junction and integrating various modes of transport,” Mr. Parwez added.

The State Government and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had engaged the service of the Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) to prepare a master plan for capacity augmentation and integration of various modes of transport at Hebbal Junction to meet the road traffic requirement for 2051.

To carry out these plans, the authorities need 33,558 square meters of the land that included 10,440 sq m private land BMRCL has requested the general public to share their objections/ suggestions/views to the future plans by sending mail to chavan@bmrc.co.in in 15 days.