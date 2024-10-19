Additional flights to Mysuru sought, says Yaduveer

Taking note of the underutilisation of Mysuru Airport, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamarja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, on Saturday, October 19, said that additional flights have been sought to Goa and Kochi.

Speaking to media persons, Mr.Yaduveer said he has already spoken to the Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu in this connection and apprised him of the demand for flights from Mysuru to Kochi and Goa.

‘’Apart from the Minister, I am also in touch with various flight operators and have spoken of the demand and the need for additional flight connectivity to Mysuru,’’ he added.

In reply to a question, Mr. Yaduveer said the issue with Mysuru airport was its short runway which was ideal only for operating short-haul ATR-type flights. Once the runway extension is completed the issue will be resolved, he said.

The runway extension of Mysuru airport is an ongoing project and its completion hinges on the completion of land acquisition by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Authority. The project has already received approval from the State which has released adequate funds to take it up while the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has also agreed to take up the diversion of the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway at a cost of nearly ₹500 crore.

Only two flights

It was almost 15 years ago that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) upgraded the airstrip in Mysuru into a full-fledged airport but the flight operations have been bogged down by a short runway which is 1,740 m. At its peak, the airport used to handle regular flights to Goa, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru while there were a few additional routes that were served like Mangaluru and Belagavi which were short-lived. Presently, Mysuru airport handles only two flights – to Hyderabad and Chennai — and hence its capacity remains underutilised.

But sources pointed out that most of the flights had high occupancy rates especially the Kochi and Goa sectors but the services were withdrawn due to operational constraints of the airlines rather than poor occupancy rate.

Though the scenario seems to be bleak, the AAI and other stakeholders are confident of the potential as Mysuru is a fast-growing city attracting investors and a popular tourist destination. Last year, the city attracted over 4 million tourists from across India and hence the stakeholders aver that air passenger traffic to and from Mysuru can be higher.