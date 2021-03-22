Additional flight introduced to Chennai from Mysuru

It will operate three days a week

An additional flight has been introduced between Mysuru and Chennai, confirming the demand for air travel between the two destinations in South India.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha tweeted on Monday that the Mysuru-Chennai flight introduced by Indigo will operate thrice weekly from March 29.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mysuru Airport Director Manjunath said Truejet was already operating a daily flight between Mysuru and Chennai. Now, Indigo has also added another flight between the two cities that will operate three days a week.

The newly introduced flight will be an ATR, which will leave Mysuru at 16.35 and reach Chennai at 17.55. The flight will depart from Chennai at 14.50 and arrive in Mysuru at 16.15.

The introduction of an additional flight between Mysuru and Chennai is a confirmation of the demand for air travel between the two cities, according to sources in the tourism industry.

Before introducing a commercial flight, private airliners would assess the occupancy and viability of the operations on the route, said Mr. Manjunath. “Or else, they won’t venture on non-Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) routes”, he added.

Mysuru airport, which is now connected to a total of seven destinations – Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Cochin, Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Belagavi – saw a passenger traffic of more than 37,500 passengers during 2021 so far.

The daily flight movements are around 16, which goes up to 18 on at least four days in a week, Mr. Manjunath said. About 500 to 600 passengers use the airport daily.

While 14,600 passengers had used the airport during January 2021, the number dipped marginally to 13,456 during February 2021, which is attributed not only to a reduction in the passengers arriving from Cochin in view of the COVID-19 spike in that State, but also on account of the impact of spurt in cases in neighbouring Maharashtra. Also, February has lesser days than other months.

During March, a total of 9,539 passengers had used the airport till March 21. However, Mr. Manjunath said there had been no visible decline in the passenger traffic in the last few days.

He said all COVID-19 compliant measures are in force at the Mysuru airport. All passengers have to compulsorily wear masks and sanitise themselves before boarding the flight. The passengers are also provided with shields for the journey

The introduction of new flights and growing passenger movement comes amid demands for connecting Mysuru with more cities particularly Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur and taking up work on the expansion of the airport to extend the runway to operate larger aircraft.