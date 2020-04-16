Karnataka

Additional fever clinics in Dharwad

The district administration has set up additional fever clinics and throat swab sample collection facilities at the SDM Hospital at Sattur and the Railway Hospital in Hubballi.

A release from Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa stated that these additional facilities have been set up following a rise in throat swabs and blood samples reaching KIMS for COVID-19 tests. Thus, the total number of fever clinics has risen to nine.

Doctors at the SDM Hospital and the Railway Hospital have been told to deploy dedicated medical staff at these centres. The fever clinics should work from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. and the throat swab collection should run round the clock.

Patients at fever clinics should compulsorily write down their data in the register book and fill-up the referral form. The staff has to provide all details to the control room everyday before 5 p.m. Ms. Deepa has also instructed AYUSH doctors not to treat patients with breathlessness and high fever.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 6:16:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/additional-fever-clinics-in-dharwad/article31352255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY