Additional fever clinics in Dharwad

The district administration has set up additional fever clinics and throat swab sample collection facilities at the SDM Hospital at Sattur and the Railway Hospital in Hubballi.

A release from Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa stated that these additional facilities have been set up following a rise in throat swabs and blood samples reaching KIMS for COVID-19 tests. Thus, the total number of fever clinics has risen to nine.

Doctors at the SDM Hospital and the Railway Hospital have been told to deploy dedicated medical staff at these centres. The fever clinics should work from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. and the throat swab collection should run round the clock.

Patients at fever clinics should compulsorily write down their data in the register book and fill-up the referral form. The staff has to provide all details to the control room everyday before 5 p.m. Ms. Deepa has also instructed AYUSH doctors not to treat patients with breathlessness and high fever.