Additional Chief Health Secretary’s office sealed

Bengaluru

06 July 2020 22:47 IST

The office of Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, in Vikas Soudha has been sealed. Mr. Akthar confirmed to The Hindu that he was under home quarantine. Sources said this was done after he came in contact with a positive patient. Sources said that a government official had visited Mr. Akthar’s office last week and had spent time.

Due to this, the office has been sanitised and those working here have been asked to home quarantine. Sources in the department said that they were all likely to get tested soon.

