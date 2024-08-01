Addiction-free day observed in Yadgir, Raichur districts

The district administrations in Yadgir and Raichur observed addiction-free day to mark the celebration of the birth anniversary of Sri Mahanta Shivayogi Swamiji of Chittaragi Samsthan in Ilkal.

Additional Deputy Commissioners of Yadgir and Raichur Sharanabasappa Koteppagol and Shivappa Yallappa Bhajantri, respectively, inaugurated the events in their respective districts. The events were jointly organised by the district administrations and the Department of Information and Public Relations.

They said that the swamiji, who was concerned with building a healthy society, had put in efforts to make society addiction free.

“The swamiji, during his lifetime, visited many places in the State and also abroad and met people, especially youths, with a ‘jolige’ (a cloth bag) and collected items that were used for addiction, to make society addiction-free. Following in his footsteps, the government announced the day of his birth anniversary as addiction-free day. Therefore, people should abandon their bad habits and join hands with the administration to make society healthy and addiction-free,” they said.

